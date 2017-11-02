UC San Diego research find possible key to slowing down human age process

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California's Lieutenant Governor is also weighing-in on the Republicans plan for cutting taxes.
Gavin Newsom is the Democratic frontrunner in the state's gubernatorial race. He was in San Diego Thursday night to speak at the California Economic Summit.
Newsom said the plan for proposed federal tax cuts will not be good for Californians.More>>
Saturday marks 39 years since Archie Buggs was shot and killed by a gang member during a routine traffic stop. A ceremony is scheduled for Saturday to rename the police station in the community he once patroled after him.More>>
The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission announced Thursday that it wants to hold a workshop with San Diego-area cities and agencies in hopes of staving off a lawsuit over the flow of sewage from Mexico.More>>
Because of the uncertainty in Washington over health care, Covered California officials are working extra hard to get their message out: Covered California is here to stay.
And despite a rise in the cost of premiums, financial assistance for most people is available.More>>
Every year, the United States welcomes millions of immigrants and a small fraction of them are admitted through a diversity lottery visa.More>>
An auto-theft suspect driving an allegedly stolen truck led police today on a chase from National City to Encanto, where officers forced the pickup to a halt and arrested him with help from a service dog.More>>
Animal control officers confiscated scores of cats Thursday found living in crowded and filthy conditions in an apartment near Lindo Lake County ParkMore>>
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers at UC San Diego announced Thursday that maintaining a cell's ability to turn on and off a natural protective process for DNA could be a key to slowing down human aging.More>>
A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then left the scene and summoned a Lyft driver to take him to a local bar, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder and other counts.More>>
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and the Desert Research Institute of Reno will split a $3 million, five-year grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve the ability of decision-makers to plan for hazards and extreme events, Scripps announced today.More>>
