Ruptured gas line causes several Del Cerro home evacuations - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ruptured gas line causes several Del Cerro home evacuations

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several homes in Del Cerro were evacuated Friday as firefighters and utility workers responded to a ruptured gas line spewing natural gas in a residential neighborhood.

The culprit was an underground, 2-inch distribution line connecting a main gas line to a home, so it was a "relatively small'' line, said Helen Gao, a spokeswoman for San Diego Gas & Electric. The gas leak was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Camino Largo between Camino Estrellado and Ridge Manor Avenue.

At least four San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engines were dispatched to deal with the leak, along with police and personnel from SDG&E. Authorities from the fire department and energy utility did not immediately know what caused the broken line.

Several homes were evacuated, though the exact number wasn't known right away, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No injuries were reported.

"Our crews are working to shut off the gas,'' Gao said just after 9 a.m. "This work may take a couple of hours. Our first priority is to control the gas leak as quickly and as safely as possible.''

About 2,800 SDG&E customers were left without power at 3:27 a.m. in the Lake Murray, Mission Gorge and Sycamore Canyon areas.

"Crews have restored power to customers in waves,'' Gao said, but about 350 customers remained without power as of 9 a.m. "Once the gas leak is under control, our electrical crews will conduct further tests to determine the cause of the power outage and will restore power to the remaining customers as soon as it's safe to do so. At this point we don't know if the power outage and the damaged gas line are related. We are looking into the causes.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • San Diego residents search for low gas prices amid tax hike

    San Diego residents search for low gas prices amid tax hike

    We're entering the first weekend with the new gas tax and many drivers are already searching for the cheapest prices in town. The 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax took effect Wednesday, costing California drivers $5 billion a year.

    Here in San Diego, gas prices range from $2.85 to $4 a gallon.

    KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE around San Diego with tips for finding the cheapest gas in town. 

    More>>

    We're entering the first weekend with the new gas tax and many drivers are already searching for the cheapest prices in town. The 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax took effect Wednesday, costing California drivers $5 billion a year.

    Here in San Diego, gas prices range from $2.85 to $4 a gallon.

    KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE around San Diego with tips for finding the cheapest gas in town. 

    More>>

  • 'Forever Unbridled' keeps perfect record with victory in $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff

    'Forever Unbridled' keeps perfect record with victory in $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff

    Forever Unbridled (Twitter/@ABRLive)Forever Unbridled (Twitter/@ABRLive)

    Forever Unbridled kept her perfect record this year in tact with a victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff as the two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships began Friday at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.

    More>>

    Forever Unbridled kept her perfect record this year in tact with a victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff as the two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships began Friday at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.

    More>>

  • 'Stop the Bleed' campaign teaches citizens life-saving techniques

    'Stop the Bleed' campaign teaches citizens life-saving techniques

    In the wake of the Las Vegas and New York attacks, a national campaign that educates citizens on a life-saving technique has made its way to San Diego. 

    The "Stop the Bleed" campaign was introduced Friday by a pair of former Military combat medics at the annual San Diego Day of Trauma Conference. 

    The campaign teaches people how to use a tourniquet to help stop bleeding if someone is in need. 

    More>>

    In the wake of the Las Vegas and New York attacks, a national campaign that educates citizens on a life-saving technique has made its way to San Diego. 

    The "Stop the Bleed" campaign was introduced Friday by a pair of former Military combat medics at the annual San Diego Day of Trauma Conference. 

    The campaign teaches people how to use a tourniquet to help stop bleeding if someone is in need. 

    More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.