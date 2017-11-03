Ruptured gas line causes several Del Cerro home evacuations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several homes in Del Cerro were evacuated Friday as firefighters and utility workers responded to a ruptured gas line spewing natural gas in a residential neighborhood.

The culprit was an underground, 2-inch distribution line connecting a main gas line to a home, so it was a "relatively small'' line, said Helen Gao, a spokeswoman for San Diego Gas & Electric. The gas leak was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Camino Largo between Camino Estrellado and Ridge Manor Avenue.

At least four San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engines were dispatched to deal with the leak, along with police and personnel from SDG&E. Authorities from the fire department and energy utility did not immediately know what caused the broken line.

Several homes were evacuated, though the exact number wasn't known right away, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No injuries were reported.

"Our crews are working to shut off the gas,'' Gao said just after 9 a.m. "This work may take a couple of hours. Our first priority is to control the gas leak as quickly and as safely as possible.''

About 2,800 SDG&E customers were left without power at 3:27 a.m. in the Lake Murray, Mission Gorge and Sycamore Canyon areas.

"Crews have restored power to customers in waves,'' Gao said, but about 350 customers remained without power as of 9 a.m. "Once the gas leak is under control, our electrical crews will conduct further tests to determine the cause of the power outage and will restore power to the remaining customers as soon as it's safe to do so. At this point we don't know if the power outage and the damaged gas line are related. We are looking into the causes.''