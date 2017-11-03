Ruptured gas line causes several Del Cerro home evacuations

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
We're entering the first weekend with the new gas tax and many drivers are already searching for the cheapest prices in town. The 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax took effect Wednesday, costing California drivers $5 billion a year.
Here in San Diego, gas prices range from $2.85 to $4 a gallon.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE around San Diego with tips for finding the cheapest gas in town.More>>
Forever Unbridled kept her perfect record this year in tact with a victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff as the two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships began Friday at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.More>>
In the wake of the Las Vegas and New York attacks, a national campaign that educates citizens on a life-saving technique has made its way to San Diego.
The "Stop the Bleed" campaign was introduced Friday by a pair of former Military combat medics at the annual San Diego Day of Trauma Conference.
The campaign teaches people how to use a tourniquet to help stop bleeding if someone is in need.More>>
San Diego councilmembers and residents gathered Friday to encourage the city council to "Back the Blue."
A group met in Pacific Beach asking the city council to raise local law enforcements' pay. They want to push more competitive salaries to try and keep experienced officers in the department.More>>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked away from his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that left some of his comrades severely wounded, was spared a prison sentence by a military judge Friday in what President Donald Trump blasted as a "complete and total disgrace."More>>
More than 15,000 runners are expected in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.More>>
Friday marks a big step for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s tiger cub twosome.More>>
Two San Diego City Council members announced Friday they plan to push next week for a temporary shelter for the homeless in Murphy Canyon.More>>
The county Board of Supervisors Friday scheduled a special meeting for Monday to extend a declaration of emergency regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego.More>>
An auto-theft suspect driving an allegedly stolen truck led police today on a chase from National City to Encanto, where officers forced the pickup to a halt and arrested him with help from a service dog.More>>
