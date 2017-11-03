Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure this weekend at Balboa Park

Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure this weekend at Balbo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 15,000 runners are expected in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.

The event will raise funds for Komen's breast cancer programs, including mammography, financial assistance to patients and meal delivery.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., and the 5K run and 1K walk/run begin at 8 a.m. at Sixth Avenue and Palm Street on the west side of Balboa Park.

According to Komen, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer in San Diego and one dies daily from the disease.

However, the survival rate is nearly 99 percent if the most common form of breast cancer is detected early, Komen officials said. Many of the organization's programs, such as free mammograms for low-income women, are aimed at finding the disease as soon as possible.

A closing awards ceremony will take place after the run.

Online registration is closed. In-person registration is available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the race site, and Sunday beginning at 6:30 a.m.

