'Forever Unbridled' keeps perfect record with victory in $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff

DEL MAR (KUSI) — Forever Unbridled kept her perfect record this year in tact with a victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff as the two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships began Friday at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.

The 5-year-old mare, who finished third in the Distaff at Santa Anita last year, won the 1 1/8-mile race by a half-length over her 3-year-old rival, Kentucky Oaks winner Abel Tasman before a crowd announced at 32,278.

Another 3-year-old filly, Paradise Woods, finished third in the eight-horse field. Elate, who went off as the 2-1 favorite, finished fourth.

Forever Unbridled paid $9.40 to win, $5 to place and $3.40 to show as the bettors' third choice.

She had a late start to her season after undergoing surgery for a bone chip following last year's Breeders' Cup, and came into this year's Distaff with a victory in the Fleur de Lis Handicap at Churchill Downs in June and a win by a neck over last year's Distaff winner, Songbird, in the Personal Ensign in August.

Forever Unbridled's trainer, Dallas Stewart, noted that owner Charles Fipke "could have retired her.''

"She was already a (Grade 1) winner but it wasn't severe, and Chuck's like, 'I want to keep going on with her' and he did," Stewart said.

"A lot of people — I mean, nine out of 10 guys, I think, would have retired her. But Chuck, being the guy he is, a sportsman and loves racing and wanted to see this happen for her, and he did it."

Now that the daughter of 1995 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Unbridled's Song and 2006 Kentucky Oaks winner Lemons Forever has beaten some of the nation's best fillies and mares, she may be pointed to race next against male horses in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park in

"We're definitely going to be considering it," the mare's owner, Charles Fipke, said shortly after the Distaff. "That would be the goal ... I don't know how she'll stack up against the colts.''

It was the second Breeders' Cup victory for Fipke, who won the Filly and Mare Turf with Perfect Shirl in 2011, and for Stewart, who won the Distaff in 2001 with Unbridled Elaine, while it was jockey John Velazquez's 15th career win in a Breeders' Cup race.

In other Breeders' Cup races: