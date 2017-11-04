Skyline-area police station renamed after fallen officer Archie Buggs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department renamed a Skyline-area police substation Saturday to honor a fallen officer on the 39th anniversary of his death.

The SDPD Southeastern Division headquarters was renamed the Archie Buggs Memorial Building during a late-morning ceremony on the 39th anniversary of the slaying. Two of the late lawman's relatives -- his sister, Gwen Buggs, and cousin, Pam Jones -- presented for the event.

Buggs, 30, came under fire in the early morning hours of Nov 4, 1978, after stopping a 1968 Chevrolet driven by 17-year-old gang member Jesus Cecena in the 7100 block of Skyline Drive.

The teen fired five times at Buggs, then paused, walked toward the downed officer and shot him in the head at point-blank range. Buggs died on the street, his hand on his service revolver.

Cecena was convicted of murder and sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole in August 1979. Because of his age at the time of the killing, his sentence was reduced to a seven-years-to-life term in 1982.

Three years ago, a change in the law made Cecena eligible for youth offender parole. His release was approved by the state Parole Board in April 2014, but Gov. Jerry Brown overturned the panel's recommendation that September, then did so again two years later and once more four months ago.

Cecena, 56, has received more than 10 violation reports for misconduct while in prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Local dignitaries in attendance included San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman and City Council President Myrtle Cole, who represents the area.