13-year-old middle school student arrested for drug charges in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Police in Escondido announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which six children were found to have taken Xanax at school.

Officers said a 13-year-old juvenile student at Rincon Middle School was arrested on Oct. 31 on suspicion of distribution of illegal substances. The six students who were found to have taken the drug also attended the same school, police said.

The Oct. 25 incident sent two of the children to an emergency room and one to urgent care.

None of the six have experienced any lasting damage, and all have fully recovered, police said.

The 13-year-old suspect was released to the custody of his parents after his arrest, police said.