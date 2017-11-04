Price of gas rises four cents per gallon in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.

The average price is 16.3 cents more than one week ago, 14.3 cents higher than one month ago and 34.4 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

A 12-cent a gallon gasoline tax increase went into effect Wednesday in California.

"The tax hike's effect at many, but not all, gas pumps was immediate on Wednesday,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"While we believed the switch to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline could have cancelled out some of the tax increase, higher oil prices and lower

inventory have instead pushed underlying fuel costs higher. The tax increase plus these additional issues make the usual fall price decline less likely going forward.''