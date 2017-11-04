Navy sailor struck and injured aboard USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A sailor aboard a San Diego-based aircraft carrier was receiving treatment at a local hospital Saturday after he was injured by an

aircraft on the vessel's flight deck.

The sailor, who was aboard the USS Carl Vinson, was injured around 6:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by an aircraft that was being towed on the flight deck, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life-threatening injuries, the Navy said.

He was in stable condition today.

The Carl Vinson is off the coast of Southern California conducting a sustainment training exercise, the Navy said. An investigation into the incident is underway.