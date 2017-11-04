31st Annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K held at Liberty Sta - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

31st Annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K held at Liberty Station

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local law enforcement will hold the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.

The event, hosted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, will open at 4 p.m., and the race will begin at 6 p.m., Crime Stoppers officials said.

The 5K will raise funds to pay for cash rewards to people who submit tips to Crime Stoppers with information leading to the arrest of felons throughout the San Diego region, event organizers said.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and San Diego County Undersheriff Mark Elvin will send off the 5K's participants, who are expected to number more than 1,500, organizers said.

Law enforcement agencies will provide displays from SWAT teams, search and rescue dogs and recruiting units.

Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 6,000 felony cases -- including 137 homicides and 800 robberies -- and helped apprehend over 3,900 felony suspects since its inception in 1984, the organization said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.