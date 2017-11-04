31st Annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K held at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local law enforcement will hold the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.

The event, hosted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, will open at 4 p.m., and the race will begin at 6 p.m., Crime Stoppers officials said.

The 5K will raise funds to pay for cash rewards to people who submit tips to Crime Stoppers with information leading to the arrest of felons throughout the San Diego region, event organizers said.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and San Diego County Undersheriff Mark Elvin will send off the 5K's participants, who are expected to number more than 1,500, organizers said.

Law enforcement agencies will provide displays from SWAT teams, search and rescue dogs and recruiting units.

Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 6,000 felony cases -- including 137 homicides and 800 robberies -- and helped apprehend over 3,900 felony suspects since its inception in 1984, the organization said.