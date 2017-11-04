Woman in wheelchair injured after hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 47-year-old woman who was dragging her wheelchair across a street in the East Village area Saturday morning was seriously injured

when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported at 3:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of F Street, said San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The woman was in the middle of F Street when the westbound vehicle struck her and then fled the scene, Martinez said.

The vehicle was described as gray or silver in color and possibly a Honda. The vehicle was last seen going north on 11th Avenue, police said.

The woman sustained two broken femurs and a pelvic fracture, Martinez said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.