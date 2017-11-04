Woman in wheelchair injured after hit-and-run crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman in wheelchair injured after hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 47-year-old woman who was dragging her wheelchair across a street in the East Village area Saturday morning was seriously injured
when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported at 3:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of F Street, said San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The woman was in the middle of F Street when the westbound vehicle struck her and then fled the scene, Martinez said.

The vehicle was described as gray or silver in color and possibly a Honda. The vehicle was last seen going north on 11th Avenue, police said.

The woman sustained two broken femurs and a pelvic fracture, Martinez said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.