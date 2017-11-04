Woman in wheelchair injured after hit-and-run crash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Tina Frost, a San Diego woman who was seriously injured in the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, continues to improve in her recovery, according to her GoFundMe page.More>>
Tina Frost, a San Diego woman who was seriously injured in the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, continues to improve in her recovery, according to her GoFundMe page.More>>
San Diego area residents will all get an extra hour of sleep tonight, as Daylight Saving Time comes to end and clocks are turned back an hour.More>>
San Diego area residents will all get an extra hour of sleep tonight, as Daylight Saving Time comes to end and clocks are turned back an hour.More>>
The two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships concludes Saturday with nine races, including the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.More>>
The two-day Breeders' Cup Thoroughbred Championships concludes Saturday with nine races, including the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, at Del Mar, which is hosting the event for the first time.More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.More>>
Police in Escondido announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which six children were found to have taken Xanax at school.More>>
Police in Escondido announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with an incident in which six children were found to have taken Xanax at school.More>>
Local law enforcement will hold the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.More>>
Local law enforcement will hold the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Run/Walk Saturday night at NTC Park in Liberty Station.More>>
A 47-year-old woman who was dragging her wheelchair across a street in the East Village area this morning was seriously injured
when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.
A 47-year-old woman who was dragging her wheelchair across a street in the East Village area this morning was seriously injured
when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.
A sailor aboard a San Diego-based aircraft carrier was receiving treatment at a local hospital Saturday after he was injured by an
aircraft on the vessel's flight deck.
A sailor aboard a San Diego-based aircraft carrier was receiving treatment at a local hospital Saturday after he was injured by an
aircraft on the vessel's flight deck.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4 cents Saturday to $3.215, one day after rising 3.4 cents.More>>
More than 15,000 runners are expected in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.More>>
More than 15,000 runners are expected in Balboa Park on Sunday for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.More>>