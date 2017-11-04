San Diego woman shot during Las Vegas mass shooting continues to - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego woman shot during Las Vegas mass shooting continues to improve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tina Frost, a San Diego woman who was seriously injured in the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, continues to improve in her recovery, according to her GoFundMe page.

Frost, 27, has undergone multiple facial surgeries after she was shot in her eye during the 1 October attack.

"Tina continues to power forward with her therapies and has now baked cookies, kicked and thrown a 5 inch rubber ball, walked the halls without assistance, spoken more and more words and can eat her very modified diet on her own and painted an eyepatch for her," Frost's mother said in an update on the GoFundMe page. She is tentatively scheduled for another big surgery in the upcoming weeks, her mother said.

Frost was one of five San Diego County residents wounded in the shooting. More than 500 people were injured.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $600,000 dollars to help with Tina's recovery, far exceeding the original $50,000 goal.

