All Sports Report: Saturday November 4, 2017

0:00 Breeders Cup 3:25 CIF Football Playoffs 5:10 Girls Volleyball - La Costa Canyon at Torrey Pines 5:36 Girls Volleyball - Ramona at The Bishop's School 5:56 Girls Volleyball - Poway at Eastlake 6:17 Girls Volleyball - OLP at Point Loma 6:39 Girls Volleyball - Scripps Ranch at Del Norte 7:03 Boys Water Polo - Scripps Ranch vs Santana 7:26 Boys Water Polo - Eastlake vs Rancho Bernardo 7:46 Boys Water Polo - Granite Hills vs Mater Dei 8:07 Boys Water Polo - Westview vs Coronado 8:44 SDSU Football at San Jose State 10:17 Drake at USD 11:14 Golden West at Grossmont 11:42 Mount San Jacinto at Mesa 12:08 Desert at Southwestern 12:46 San Diego Kings Open Season 13:12 "North County's Fittest" at CrossFit Trifecta