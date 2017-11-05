Driver of speeding Lamborghini dead, after fiery crash Downtown - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver of speeding Lamborghini dead, after fiery crash Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pre-dawn crash involving a luxury sports car left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday.

It happened about 2 a.m., when the driver of the car -- reported by NBC San Diego to be a Lamborghini -- was traveling at a high speed northbound on North Harbor Drive and apparently lost control of the vehicle, according to San Diego Harbor Police. The car struck a palm tree and burst into flames, police said.

A Harbor Police officer patrolling the area was at the scene of the crash -- just south of Broadway and North Harbor Drive -- within moments, police said.

During a search of the area, police said they found a woman who appeared to be ejected from the vehicle in the collision. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition remained unknown as of 10 a.m.

The driver of the Lamborghini was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nearby streets were closed for several hours after the crash. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
 

