Vehicle explosion on Route 79 causes brushfire

WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) — A vehicle exploded on state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area Sunday afternoon, and it caused a small brushfire in a remote corner of North County.

The incident was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fink Road and Route 79 after a truck collided with a motorcycle, according to Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire San Diego. The collision sparked several small spot fires, one of which grew to between one and one-and-a-half acres before crews were able to put it out, Sanchez said.

State Route 79 was shut down about 1:50 p.m. A single lane was re-opened just before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.