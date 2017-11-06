Alleged car thief under arrest after invading Hollywood Park home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car, then broke into a home in the Hollywood Park neighborhood today.

The incident began about 8:35 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Thomas Sullivan. A man told police his 1996 Honda Accord had been stolen, and he located it near the intersection of Pepper Drive and Snowdrop Street -- with the thief still inside.

The suspect was reported to have fled on foot carrying a large knife when police received another report of a man entering a home in the 4200 block of Pepper Drive, Sullivan said.

He said residents of the home fled, and the man refused to leave. A police dog was deployed, and the man was taken into custody after being found hiding under clothing.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital and booked into county jail.