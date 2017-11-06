Alleged car thief under arrest after invading Hollywood Park hom - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Alleged car thief under arrest after invading Hollywood Park home

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car, then broke into a home in the Hollywood Park neighborhood today.

The incident began about 8:35 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Thomas Sullivan. A man told police his 1996 Honda Accord had been stolen, and he located it near the intersection of Pepper Drive and Snowdrop Street -- with the thief still inside.

The suspect was reported to have fled on foot carrying a large knife when police received another report of a man entering a home in the 4200 block of Pepper Drive, Sullivan said.

He said residents of the home fled, and the man refused to leave. A police dog was deployed, and the man was taken into custody after being found hiding under clothing.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital and booked into county jail.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.