San Diego City Councilmembers to request homeless shelter in Murphy Canyon

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to extend a declaration of emergency regarding an outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego.More>>
Two San Diego City Council members are scheduled to announce today a request for a temporary shelter for the homeless in Murphy Canyon.More>>
Two officials have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church as Devin Kelley.More>>
From refugee to high school miler to decorated marathoner, the long and incredible competitive running journey of San Diego's Meb Keflezighi reached the finish line Sunday at the New York City Marathon.More>>
Tina Frost, a San Diego woman who was seriously injured in the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, continues to improve in her recovery, according to her GoFundMe page.More>>
A Fallbrook High School student was taken into custody after threatening others on social media not to attend school Monday in a warning that featured a picture of a gun.More>>
The electronics company Broadcom Ltd. offered San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. about $130 billion today in an unsolicited takeover bid, Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan said, and Qualcomm said it would think about it.More>>
The San Diego City Council Monday will honor area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.More>>
A vehicle exploded on state Route 79 in the Warner Springs area today, and it caused a small brushfire in a remote corner of North County.
of North County.
A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car, then broke into a home in the Hollywood Park neighborhood today.More>>
