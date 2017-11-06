National City Mile of Cars South Bay Game of the Week: Chula Vista Spartans 37, Coronado Islanders 0

The Week 12 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features Coronado (3-7) traveling to Chula Vista to take on the 6-4 Spartans. In the end the Spartans advance to the next level of the playoffs.

Chula Head Coach Howard Bannister is in his first year, so making it to the playoffs is a big accomplishment...especially with only four returning starters.

Ditto goes to Coronado Coach Kurt Hines who also in his first year gets into the playoffs with only four returning starters.

In the first quarter Kajahan Duncan runs it in from short yardage to give the Spartans the lead.

He does it again in the second quarter to make it 14-0 Spartans.

At the end of the second quarter Ubaldo Nolasco makes an unbelievable circus catch and 60-yard run into the end zone for Chula but it’s called back because of a penalty.

In the third quarter Kajahan Duncan makes it 21-0 Spartans with his third touchdown run of the game. Minutes later Justin Cantwell muscles his way into the end zone to extend the Spartan lead. Ditto when Giovanni Torres runs it in.

The Spartans easily win this one, 37-0.

Be sure to catch all of the action this Friday at 10:30!