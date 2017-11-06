Preview: Week 12 National City South Bay Game of the Week: Coronado Islanders (3-7) @ Chula Vista Spartans (6-4)

The Week 12 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features Coronado (3-7) traveling to Chula Vista to take on the 6-4 Spartans.

Chula Vista Quarterback Darrion Hamilton has thrown for six touchdowns over the eight games he has played in .

Running back Kajahan Duncan has scored 7 rushing touchdowns. He also has contributed to 43 team tackles and is only a sophomore. The leader in solo tackles is Victor Agraz. Ubaldo Nolasco has 12.5 quarterback sacks to his credit.

Head Coach Howard Bannister is in his first year, so making it to the playoffs is a big accomplishment!

Ditto goes to Coronado Coach Kurt Hines who is also in his first year. Getting into the playoffs with only four returning starters is certainly a big deal!

Coronado’s offense is lead by Quarterback Bryce Alexander who is only a junior. He has thrown for 5 touchdown passes so far this season.

Alexander is also a tour de force on defense with 40 team tackles. The team leader in solo tackles is Braedon

Laughlin who has recorded 40 tackles accomplished by himself.

Be sure to catch all of the action this Friday at 10:30!