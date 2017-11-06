Game of the Week Preview: Poway Titans vs. Olympian Eagles

As the Division I playoffs get underway, the 9 seeded Poway Titans and the 8 seeded Olympian Eagles feel more like division rivals than postseason opponents. That’s because this will be their fourth meeting in the last two seasons. Olympian is 2-1 over the previous three meetings including a win in last season’s Division II semi-final matchup.

Poway hosted Olympian in week 3 with revenge on their minds and led for most of the game. But Treyvion Davies 11-yard touchdown run in the final minute earned a 42-41 victory for the Eagles. With half of the roster battling the flu the Titans had a built-in excuse but fought hard if falling just short. They limped to the finish line with a 3-7 record but have a chance to redeem that week 3 loss and continue in the Division I playoffs.

For the Eagles, the Poway win was certainly a highlight win by coming from behind. They opened the season with a thrilling double overtime victory over Santa Fe Christian. The rest of the season was up and down finishing with a 5-5 record. Their only loss to Poway over their last three matchups against the Titans was in week 3 of last season and it was a tight 17-10 final.

Last season’s postseason matchup decided who would go on to the Division II Final. This year, in Division I, it’s about pride and keeping the season alive as long as possible. The winner heads on the road to the number 1 seed El Camino Wildcats.

