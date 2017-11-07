Preview: Southwest SD vs Vincent Memorial

It’s finally time for every high school football fans favorite part of the year, the CIF football playoffs! The matchups are set, and each team has their eyes on the championship. Two of those teams will be vying for the Division Five title as the top seeded Vincent Memorial Scots take on the Southwest SD Raiders.

There was no question that Vincent Memorial would deserve a top seed after an 8-2 season. Quarterback Eduardo Valenzuela has been an unstoppable force with over 3,500 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns. Not just a one man show, the Scots also can rely on the running back duo of senior Andres Bryan and sophomore Hernan Olivas with their 1,075 combined rushing yards. It will be hard enough to stop the Scots offense, but Vincent Memorial’s defense might be even tougher to get an offense going against. Freshman defensive tackle Baraquiel Fimbres (7.0 sacks) and senior cornerback Ivan Avalos (4 interceptions) lead the way for a defense that has held multiple opponents to under 10 points.

Both the teams that beat Vincent Memorial scored over 50 points, so it will take a prolific offense to upset Division Five’s top ranked school. Southwest SD has to be feeling like that team after pulling off a 50-38 shootout win over San Ysidro followed by a 34-0 shutout of Castle Park to end the season. Running backs Joshua Sanchez and Leonard Hoar have combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 scores on the ground; the two seniors ability to score the ball will be key in a potential victory for the 4-6 Raiders. Find out which team moves on to the second round this Friday on KUSI's Prep Pigskin Report!