Southwestern College to dedicate garden and walkway to Sgt. Rafael Peralta

Federal authorities Tuesday warned San Diego-area residents and businesspeople to beware of an email scam that has been cropping up with increasing frequency in recent months.More>>
Poway voters will go to the polls today to decide the fate of a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.More>>
Christmas for the children of Military families will be a little brighter this year thanks to members of the YMCA Armed Services and the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club.
OMBAC is donating 100 bicycles to be given to kids of our Military this holiday season. The bikes will be distributed as part of the Military Family Holiday toy program.More>>
Tuesday is election day in Poway and the future of a very popular golf course is at stake.
A "yes" vote will allow an out-of-town developer to build 180 condos in the middle of Stoneridge Country Club.
A "no" vote could immediately shut the country club down.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with the details.More>>
The San Diego Police Department is stepping up enforcement on the homeless. But the crackdown may be behind the growing number of people living alongside the San Diego River.More>>
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq will be dedicated Tuesday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.More>>
The electronics company Broadcom Ltd. offered San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. about $130 billion today in an unsolicited takeover bid, Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan said, and Qualcomm said it would think about it.More>>
Alan Trammell, who grew up in San Diego, and Steve Garvey, who spent the last five years of his career with the Padres, will be considered for induction to baseball's Hall of FameMore>>
The City Council proclaimed it "Las Vegas Unsung Heroes Recognition Day'' in San Diego Monday in honor of area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.More>>
A Fallbrook High School student was taken into custody after threatening others on social media not to attend school Monday in a warning that featured a picture of a gun.More>>
