Preview: Calexico Bulldogs vs. Kearny Komets

Round one of the Division IV CIF playoffs is this week and there are four tough matchups. In this game, the Calexico Bulldogs will travel 118 miles to face the Kearny Komets.

Calexico finished the regular season 2-8. This will be the second time this season the Bulldogs have made the long trek west. Last time they faced Southwest SD; in a game they lost 27-21. Senior Quarterback, Jorge Vllalobos leads the Bulldog’s option offense. Vllalobos averages 72 yards per game on the ground and 70 through the air. This week Jorge will look to gain yards on the ground and needs to make smart throws through the air. The Bulldog’s option offense allows multiple players to become offensive threats. Running backs, Ernesto Covarrubias and Chris Gonzalez share these duties. Each player has rushed for over 200 yards on the season, and have combined for 6 touchdowns. Calexico’s offense will look to wear down Kearny’s defense by keeping them on the field, and their offense off.

Kearny finished their regular season 8-2. The Komets high-powered offense will look to keep the ball moving this week. On the ground Brenton Bell is averaging 164 yards per game this season. Bell is one of the fan vote finalists for this year’s Silver Pigskin award. In both of Kearny’s losses this year the team struggled to hold onto the football. The Komets had a combined 5 turnovers in those two games. Coach Gray will need for his players to come out strong on both sides of the football to win this matchup.

This game takes place Thursday night at Kearny High School at 7pm.