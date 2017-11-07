Jersey Mike's City Game of the Week: Lincoln Hornets 40, Vista Panthers 21

1st Round of Playoffs goes to the Lincoln Hornets as they buzz out the Vista Panthers, 40-21. It was a slow start for both these teams as it was a scoreless first quarter. In the second quarter, QB Asante Hartzog found RB Da’jon Thomas for a 30-yard touchdown giving Lincoln the early lead. Afterwards the Panthers had trouble scoring as Hartzog ran the ball into the end zone making the score 14-0 at the half. In the 3rd quarter, it was the battle of the fumbles where both teams fumbled the ball. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Hornets were able to convert on one of them as the Jersey Mike’s Player of the Game, Kenyon Sims, scored a 30-yard touchdown making the score 30-0. The Panthers tried to battle back but unfortunately it was too late. The Hornets will take home the victory winning 40-21 and will advance playing Otay Ranch next Friday.

Preview: Playoff season is upon us where the Hornets will host the Vista Panthers this Friday night. The Hornets are 8-2 and are the Eastern Football League Champions. While the Vista Panthers are 3-7, they ended up 4th in the Palomar League. Playing in the Division II playoffs, will the Panthers upset the Lincoln Hornets or will the Hornets stay strong and try to go all the way?

The Vista Panthers have a tough assignment this week. The Panthers have an average of scoring 16.4 points per game and allowing 19 points per game. Although their record does not show the audacity of the Panther’s play, it is important to note that Vista had close games in the past and for the most part have not been blown out. Also, the Panthers are coming off a tough loss against Carlsbad last week, so that should fuel some fire going into Friday’s game.

The Lincoln Hornets have been relentless in their path to the playoffs. Coming off a victory from Morse, the Hornets score an average of 43 points per game and allow 21.9 points per game. Out of 16 teams, Lincoln is placed 4th in the Division II standings. With a heavy scoring power, their offense is led by QB Asante Hartzog averaging 204 passing yards and rushing is RB Kenyon Sims who averages about 100 yards per game. Leading the defense is OLB Charles Hicks who averages about 14 tackles per game. With a tough offensive and defensive line up, Lincoln has proven to be a top team in Division II.

