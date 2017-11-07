Preview: Vista Panthers vs Lincoln Hornets

Playoff season is upon us where the Hornets will host the Vista Panthers this Friday night. The Hornets are 8-2 and are the Eastern Football League Champions. While the Vista Panthers are 3-7, they ended up 4th in the Palomar League. Playing in the Division II playoffs, will the Panthers upset the Lincoln Hornets or will the Hornets stay strong and try to go all the way?

The Vista Panthers have a tough assignment this week. The Panthers have an average of scoring 16.4 points per game and allowing 19 points per game. Although their record does not show the audacity of the Panther’s play, it is important to note that Vista had close games in the past and for the most part have not been blown out. Also, the Panthers are coming off a tough loss against Carlsbad last week, so that should fuel some fire going into Friday’s game.

The Lincoln Hornets have been relentless in their path to the playoffs. Coming off a victory from Morse, the Hornets score an average of 43 points per game and allow 21.9 points per game. Out of 16 teams, Lincoln is placed 4th in the Division II standings. With a heavy scoring power, their offense is led by QB Asante Hartzog averaging 204 passing yards and rushing is RB Kenyon Sims who averages about 100 yards per game. Leading the defense is OLB Charles Hicks who averages about 14 tackles per game. With a tough offensive and defensive line up, Lincoln has proven to be a top team in Division II.

