Man arrested in connection to attempted vehicle hijacking at Lindbergh Field last month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An 18-year-old man who allegedly jumped a woman, threatened her with a knife and stabbed her husband while making a failed attempt to steal their car at Lindbergh Field last month was behind bars Tuesday following his arrest at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Alberto Moreno Jauregui was taken into custody after entering San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana on Monday, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Late on the afternoon of Oct. 28, Jauregui allegedly confronted a North County couple as they were putting items into their vehicle in a parking lot off the 3300 block of Admiral Boland Way, on the north end of the bayside airport.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife, grabbed the woman around the neck and demanded the keys to the couple's car. Her husband intervened, suffering several stab wounds before the assailant ran off.

Medics took the seriously injured man to a hospital, where he was admitted and treated for several days before being released, harbor police Lt. Eric Womack said.

Jauregui, a U.S. citizen who is known to stay both in San Diego and Baja California, was booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

