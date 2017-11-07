San Diego Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect who struck a pedestrian in East Village

EAST COUNTY (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver that struck a pedestrian in the East Village area of San Diego.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 at about 3:55 a.m., a 47-year-old female, who was in a wheelchair, was in the intersection of F Street at Park Boulevard when she was struck by a silver, newer model, SUV. The SUV was traveling westbound on F St when it ran over the female and her wheelchair.

The driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily before driving off westbound on F St. The driver turned northbound on 11th St and was last seen driving eastbound on E St.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect’s Vehicle Description: The hit and run vehicle is described as a newer silver SUV with a tinted sun roof and possibly tinted windows. It also had chrome rims.

The SUV had its fog lights and headlights activated and may have front end and undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or the

Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or cell phone tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.