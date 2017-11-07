Preview: Maranatha Christian Eagles vs. Classical Academy Caimans

The San Diego Section football playoffs have finally arrived! Now the quest begins to see which teams in the Open Division and Divisions I-V have what it takes to be crowned CIF champions. The Prep Pigskin Report will cover all the playoff action in each division, starting this week when the fourth seed Classical Academy hosts the fifth seed Maranatha Christian in the Division V CIF Championships. The quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 11, at 7pm.

The Classical Academy Caimans, led by head coach Jon Goodman, claim a 4-5 regular season record and a 1-2 record in the Coastal League. Classical Academy is coming off an important 35-14 league win over Orange Glen last Friday on their Senior Night. That win broke a three-game losing streak; those losses came at the hands of three of the Caimans’ toughest opponents, including undefeated Bishop’s, undefeated San Diego, and 6-4 Santa Fe Christian. The Caimans put the most points on the board in a single game when they played the Eagles earlier in the season, and came away with the 45-28 victory. They’ll aim to come away with the same result against Maranatha Christian this Friday in the quarterfinals, when the stakes are much higher.

The Maranatha Christian Eagles, anchored by head coach Kyle Duggin, boast a 6-3 record in the regular season and a 3-1 record in the Pacific League. The Eagles are coming off a disappointing 28-13 league loss to Francis Parker last Friday to snap their perfect record in league. But the Eagles will aim onward and upward as they prepare to face the Caimans. Prior to last week’s loss, Maranatha Christian had a three-game win streak as they beat Army-Navy, Tri-City Christian, and Escondido Charter. The game against Escondido Charter was perhaps the Eagles’ best performance of the season, as they put 59 points on the board and held the White Tigers to just six points. The Eagles will look to avenge their mid-season loss to the Caimans by focusing on the areas in which they’ve improved since the teams last met. It is important to note that Classical Academy has a tougher strength of schedule, so the Eagles may have to elevate their level of play to match that of the Caimans.

On the Classical Academy squad, be on the lookout for senior running back Jake Gilbert (#23) to move the ball down the field. Gilbert has 182 carries for 1,496 yards rushing and 11 TD’s. Sophomore James Duncan (#7) has been trusted to lead the team at QB, and has done well so far this season with 35 completions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. Duncan will likely look to connect with senior Ethan Pillsbury (#20), who has made 23 catches for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile senior defensive tackle Jonah Cranford (#55) anchors the defense with 30 solo tackles and 60 total tackles.

Maranatha Christian also boasts a strong offense led by junior quarterback Nick Glenn (#17). The junior standout has thrown 99 passes for 1,336 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Glenn averages 167 passing yards per game, so look for him to make big offensive plays this Friday. Also be on the lookout for senior receiver James Shannon (#2), who can make plays in the air or on the ground. Shannon has 37 receptions for 501 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, in addition to 33 carries for 325 yards rushing and five more touchdowns. On defense, watch for junior free safety Logan Godwin (#24) to stop the opponent’s momentum. Godwin has come up big this year with 20 solo tackles and 73 total tackles.

Kickoff is set for 7pm. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Vincent Memorial (1 seed)-Southwest SD (8 seed) matchup in the D.V semi-finals next week. Make sure to tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday at 10:30pm on KUSI for recaps and highlights of this playoff game and more throughout the county, and be sure to follow @RedJacketArmy on Instagram and Twitter.