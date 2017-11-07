Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots vs Imperial Tigers

Do you know what time it is? Playoff time! Welcome to Week 12 of high school football, and yes the battle to be named the great begins! The Patrick Henry Patriots will be making the journey to Imperial to take on the Imperial Tigers in the first playoff game of the season.

Patrick Henry is coming into the playoffs with last week’s 49-6 win over the Hoover Cardinals. The win put them at a 3-7 record and 2-2 in league play. Imperial is also coming in with a win under their belts, they defeated the Palo Verde Valley Yellowjackets 52-18. Their current record 4-6 and 2-3 in league play. Both teams have the common trend of having a three-week deficit until last week’s win; the confidence and adrenaline on both sides will make the matchup a nail bitter!

The Patriots proved to be powerhouses last week! Quarterback Ethan Gomez lead the offensive with 154 passing yards and 14 rushing yards. Hussein Regab completed 90 rushing yards and a touchdown. Darius Mootry completed a total of 75 rushing yards followed by Melvin Harris who completed 69 rushing yards and a touchdown. Patrick Henry must keep the rushing yards, the offensive and defensive plays consistent to have favorable results on the field. It will take determination and heart to keep their playoff dreams a reality.

The Tigers are not to be underestimated! After asking Imperial varsity football Coach Kerry Legarra who would be players to watch on the Tiger’s roster he responded, “the entire team.” Imperial’s team mentality and making every player on the roster a fundamental component of success can only lead to greatness. Notable players that will help create a pathway to victory are quarterback Joseph Tarango and running back Brandon Hueso. Tarango completed 100 passing yards and 53 rushing yards last game. Hueso completed 183 rushing yards in last week’s game. He currently holds second place in Imperial High School history when it comes to rushing yards. He averages 1,000 rushing yards a season with a total of 3,000 rushing for his high school football career. Hueso is senior this year, it can be imagined that he plans to complete his time as a Tiger with nothing more than success.

Patrick Henry Patriots vs. Imperial Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at Imperial High School.

