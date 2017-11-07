Preview: Army-Navy Warriors vs. Crawford Colts

Playoffs have officially started. Teams across the county fought against league competitors and now it is time for teams to play against schools in their own division at a chance at a CIF San Diego title and potentially even more. One of the 19 playoff games to be featured on PPR this week will be a Division 5 matchup of #2 seed Crawford Colts (6-4,1-3) as they host the #7 seeded Army-Navy Warriors (5-5, 2-2). Army-Navy finished 3rd in the Pacific League; Crawford finished 4th in the Central League.

Both teams have improved drastically since their 2016 seasons. Army-Navy, who finished 2-8, and Crawford, 3-7, both did not make playoffs. Colts and Warriors coaches Michael Wright and Nehemiah Brunson could not be more proud at how their teams turned themselves around and are excited to prove it on the field Friday night at a chance to make the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 semi-finals.

Although Army-Navy has held their own this year in scoring, having double digits every game. Warriors are also coming off their highest scoring game of the season last Friday, a 47-0 shut out win over Escondido Charter. Junior running back Hadi Assi scored four touchdowns that game. Assi has 66 carries, 8 touchdowns and rushes 101.7 per game.

Crawford has proven not only themselves, but the county wrong. Sometimes all you need is a new field and a new mindset. Crawford has scored 34 touchdowns this season as a whole. Senior Shawn Balala has scored 15 of the touchdowns and has 1154 total yards. Another key Crawford player is Ali Musa, with 947 all purpose yards, five touchdowns, and averages 118.4 yards per game.

Winner of this game will go on to play the winner of #3 Montgomery vs. #6 Tri-City Christian.

Which team will get a second chance at playoffs and who’s season will end Friday night?

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Crawford.

