Preview: El Cajon Valley Braves vs. Serra Conquistadors

With regular season ending last week and in the books, we open a new chapter, Playoffs. One of the first-round playoff games includes a previous Week One matchup as the El Cajon Valley Braves make the trip to Serra High to visit the Conquistadors.

In Week One, El Cajon Valley was quick to get on the board but fell to the Conquistadors 40-16. However, with eleven weeks under their belt, the Braves have adjusted their offense and hope to have a different outcome this time around. ECV’s offensive line will need to push through and buy some time for quarterback DeAndre Kelmon and create gaps for Maquel Garner.

Last week the Conquistadors closed out the regular season with their best team performance yet defeating the Clairemont Chieftains 52-14. But with the Braves adjusting their offense, Serra’s head coach Dru Smith is now having to change his defensive approach entirely to be able to accommodate the ECV offense. As for the offense, we can expect young quarterback Tim Zebroski to pave the path to a win. Week One Zebroski had some nerves but as weeks have gone by, I’d say Week 12 Zebroski has found his comfort zone after throwing four touchdown passes and rushing in one of his own last week.

Week One of the regular season brought these teams together where Serra defeated El Cajon Valley. But Week 12 is here and it’s a whole new ball game as both teams are determined to keep their football season going.

