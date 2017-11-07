Preview: Mount Miguel Matadors vs. Escondido Cougars

The 2017 CIF Playoffs are upon us! The Prep Pigskin Report will be covering 18 games this week throughout the different divisions in the CIF San Diego Section.

One game that we will be following this week consists of a Division III matchup between the Mount Miguel Matadors and the Escondido Cougars.

As we begin the first round of playoffs, Escondido enters the Division III bracket as the number 8 seed and Mount Miguel comes in as the number 9 seed.

The Matadors finished the regular season with an overall record of 4-6. In the Grossmont – Valley Football Standings, Mount Miguel conceded with a record of 2-2, which was enough to earn them the third place title.

Like Mount Miguel, the Cougars also ended their season with an overall record of 4-6. In the Valley Football standings, they concluded in fourth place with a league record of 1-3.

The game will take place at Escondido High School on Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m.

Mount Miguel’s head coach, Shaun McDade, and Escondido’s head coach, Jud Bordman, have both been preparing their teams this week for a victory. The winner of this game will go on to face the undefeated Southwest Eagles from El Centro, CA, in the quarterfinals of the Division III CIF San Diego Section Playoffs.

Shortly after the game ends, the highlights can be found on the Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI at 10:30 p.m.