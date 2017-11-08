Preview Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally Game: Mar Vista Mariners v. La Jolla Vikings

Preview: The Mar Vista Mariners (5-5) are headed to La Jolla to take on the La Jolla Vikings (5-5) in the quarterfinals of the Division III CIF playoffs. Both teams have the same record and are looking to make it to the next round where the winner will face Santa Fe Christian on the road for the semifinals.

Mar Vista, under head coach Tyler Arciaga ended their regular season a little rocky with three straight losses, but managed to still gain a playoff berth. The Mariners will need to be ready to combat the Vikings offense in order to continue their playoff run and Santa Fe Christian next week.

The La Jolla Viking under head coach Tyler Roach finished with a loss but previously had a winning streak going so will most likely be hungry for a victory and to continue their playoff round as well.

Statistics wise, La Jolla has had about 41 touchdowns this season while Mar Vista has 30, so they may have a little bit of an advantage based on stats alone. But, you never know with football and so this game is bound to be a good one.

If you don’t have the chance to go out to a game you can follow us on @redjacketarmy on twitter and Instagram for live updates during the game or tune in at 10:30 on the Prep Pigskin Report.