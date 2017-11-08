Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week Preview: Santana Sultans vs. Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns

The Prep Pigskin Report welcomes you into the 12th week of San Diego high school football and the first week of the 2017 CIF Playoffs. With a handful of bye’s in the first round there are still plenty of games you should keep your eyes on. This week’s Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week belongs to the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns (5-5, 2-2) and Santana Sultans (4-6, 1-3). The Longhorns will host the Sultans on their home turf in Vista, CA at 7pm Friday.

The Longhorns are currently the 6th seed in the Division III playoffs, where as the Sultans are the 11th seed. These teams come into this week with two very different outcomes from Week 11. Last week, RBV took on the Fallbrook Warriors. With a little magic made by players like Dorian Richardson, the Longhorns had nothing to fret as they walked away with a smooth 27-7 win. On the other hand, down south, the Sultans faced the Mount Miguel Matadors. A game that began in favor of Santana quickly turned tables and sadly, the Sultans walked away with a bitter 26-24 loss.

We look forward to seeing how these two teams will compete against one another in the first week of the 2017 CIF San Diego Sectionals Football Championship Division III. But, only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch highlights, final scores and so much more. You can also follow LIVE game day updates and mentions on our Twitter/Instagram @RedJacketArmy.