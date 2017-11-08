Small School Game of the Week Preview: Julian Eagles vs Calvin Christian Crusaders

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 12 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Ramona for the 8-man league championship game between Julian Eagles and Calvin Christian Crusaders.
The Julian Eagles are coming off a great win against West Shores 44-22 last Friday night. The Eagles enter into the Championship game 7-2, with two losses against Calvary Chapel and Desert Christian Academy. Julian has outscored teams like Noli Indian, Warner, St. Josephs Academy, Ocean View Christian, Borrego Springs and San Pasqual Academy.
Head Coach Scott Munson is in his 2nd year with the team. He previously coached the Eagles back in 2001 for 6 years. Junior quarterback Shane Cranfield has developed into the Eagles leader with 668 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns and 153 rushing yards for 3 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Will Hatch is Crainfield's main target. Hatch with 151 receiving yards for 4 touchdowns. Caleb Biliunas and Osvaldo Martinez control the running game. Biliunas with 354 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while Martinez has 1314 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
On the other side of the field, the Calvin Christian Crusaders enter Friday nights game undefeated. Head coach Randy Kreglow in his 7th season with the Crusaders. Coach Kreglow knows he can turn to senior quarterback Matt Lafler to lead the team. Lafler has 579 passing yards for 8 touchdowns and only one interception. He also has 468 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns. Daniel Esguerra and Wesley Salzman dominate the running game. Esguerra has 752 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and Salzman with 547 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
The last time these two teams meet was back in 2012 and Calvin Christian took home the win 42-13. The Crusaders have defeated the Eagles 5 out of the 6 times they have faced each other dating back to 2007.
Don't miss this Small School Game of the Week at Ramona. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI's 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30p.m.