Small School Game of the Week Preview: Julian Eagles vs Calvin Christian Crusaders

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 12 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Ramona for the 8-man league championship game between Julian Eagles and Calvin Christian Crusaders.



The Julian Eagles are coming off a great win against West Shores 44-22 last Friday night. The Eagles enter into the Championship game 7-2, with two losses against Calvary Chapel and Desert Christian Academy. Julian has outscored teams like Noli Indian, Warner, St. Josephs Academy, Ocean View Christian, Borrego Springs and San Pasqual Academy.