Preview: Bonita Vista Barons v. Oceanside Pirates

If there’s something the Prep Pigskin Report is good at, it’s providing quality coverage of high school football across San Diego County. This week the Red Jackets will be making their way up North to cover a first-round match-up for the Division I bracket – No. 12 seed Bonita Vista Barons (0-10, 0-4) at No. 5 seed Oceanside Pirates (4-6, 1-5).

The Pirates are coming in to Week 12 with high spirits after an upset win against rival school El Camino (5-5, 2-4) last week. Friday’s thriller was sealed by a game-winning 25-yard field goal kicked by 5’2 sophomore Jose Aguirre, securing them one win in the Avocado League.

When looking at Oceanside’s’ record for the 2017 season, some may argue that the Pirates aren’t who they used to be. This could be true, but if you look at who their losses were to, five of the six were from league play alone. Oceanside is apart of arguably the toughest conference in the county, which includes No. 1 ranked Mission Hills (10-0, 6-0), No. 4 ranked La Costa Canyon (7-3, 4-2), No. 5 ranked San Marcos (8-2, 4-2), No. 9 ranked Torrey Pines (6-4, 3-3), and El Camino who used to be ranked until last week’s loss.

On top of that, Oceanside has one of the toughest schedules according to MaxPreps. Their schedule was granted a rating of 38.5, topping all of the teams in the Avocado League.

Oceanside is hoping to build off of last week’s win, silencing any doubters as they enter the playoffs. Before they do that though, they will need to focus on Friday’s game against Bonita Vista.

The Barons are still searching for their first win of the season, but what better way than to garner their first win by upsetting a No. 5 seed? Friday’s match won’t be a walk in the park, but if they can focus on shutting down some of the Pirates’ top players, we could be expecting a good game this week.

There is no injury report for either team, and both programs are expected to be playing with full, active rosters.

The winner of Friday’s game will player No. 4 seed Point Loma (6-4, 3-1) in the second round of the Division I Playoffs.

