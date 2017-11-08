Westview Wolverines vs. Christian Patriots

The road to a CIF championship begins this Friday night when the Westview Wolverines travel to El Cajon to take on the Christian Patriots.

This San Diego Section Division 2 playoff game features the ninth versus the eighth seed.

Westview, 9th, finished the regular season 6-4 and third in the Palomar League at 4-2.

Christian, a strong 8th seed, finished 8-2 and second in the Eastern League at 3-1.

The Patriots are coming off a 2016 season that saw them lose the SDS Division 3 championship game to Bishop's. Up a division, Christian hopes to make another deep run in the playoffs.

Christian brings a high-powered offense that averaged 42.4 points per game. Their defense was just as impressive. They allowed just 18.9 points per game, had 11 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

Westview, despite having a winning record, were outscored by their opponents this season, scoring 22.3 ppg and allowing 23 ppg.

Christian quarterback and Silver Pigskin Fan Vote Finalist Brad Jeremiah should be the key to the game. This season he has passed for over 3000 yards, thrown 41 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

With Jeremiah under center, the Patriots have confidence they can compete with anyone in this division.

The Wolverines finished the season winning three of their last four to bring some momentum into the postseason. Their focus will be slowing Jeremiah down. If they could make him uncomfortable, they have a chance.

It will be a tough task for a defense who struggled at times against solid passers.

The winner will move on to face undefeated top-seed Ramona.

This game kicks off at 7 p.m. at El Cajon Valley High.

Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on KUSI for highlights from this game and other playoff games throughout the county.