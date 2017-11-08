Preview: Mira Mesa Marauders vs. Steele Canyon Cougars

Week 12 is here which means that it is now time for the playoffs to kickoff, and one game to catch this week is the Mira Mesa Marauders playing against the Steele Canyon Cougars.

Last week the Cougars were successful in sealing their place in round one after beating El Capitan with a final score of 28-7. This was a big confidence builder for the senior Cougars as the game against El Capitan was senior night. Senior quarterback Thomas Fishburne seemed fairly confident and ready to take home a win. The Cougars are currently 6-4 overall and 3-2 in league.

The Marauders have been fairly successful as well so far this season. However, last week Mira Mesa took an unfortunate loss against Madison with a final score of 48-14. Junior quarterback Noah Tumblin has achieved 1,925 yards so far this season along with 716 rushing yards while senior linebacker Noel Sanchez leads the defense with 56 total tackles. Even though the Marauders have had a few losses, they still have a chance to take home the Division 2 title.

The Cougars are currently ranked 6th in Division 2 while the Marauders are ranked 10th in Division 2. The game will be held this Friday November 10th at 7:00 PM at Steele Canyon High School. If you happen to miss the game, the highlights will be shown Friday night at 10:30 on KUSI. Also follow @redjacketarmy on Twitter and Instagram for scoring updates.