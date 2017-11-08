Public safety advocates initiate campaign to stop marijuana-impaired drivers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Billy Graham turns 99More>>
Poway residents voted against Measure A, meaning the StoneRidge Country Club could close as early as Wednesday.More>>
Most of us know that driving drunk can be dangerous and deadly, but as the State of California gets ready for the first legal sales of marijuana for recreational use, there's a new push to warn people about the consequences of drugged driving.More>>
Starting Friday, and through the weekend, you can help out the Military by simply going out to eat. Several restaurants are participating in the "You Dine. We Donate" event.
KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez was LIVE with the details.More>>
Federal authorities Tuesday warned San Diego-area residents and businesspeople to beware of an email scam that has been cropping up with increasing frequency in recent months.More>>
Two female inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house were back in state prison Tuesday after being recaptured in Los Angeles during their fourth day on the lam.More>>
A 23-year-old man who beat a senior citizen on a city bus and fatally stabbed his own father a day later in the victim's City Heights apartment was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.More>>
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq was dedicated Tuesday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday unveiled a system of 15 high-definition cameras that provide live-streaming views of some of the region's most fire-prone areas.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver that struck a pedestrian in the East Village area of San Diego.More>>
