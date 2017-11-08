Preview: Clairemont Chieftains vs La Jolla Country Day Torreys

This Friday night I have the pleasure of reporting first round playoff football between the visiting number ten seed Clairemont Chieftains take on the number seven seed La Jolla Country Day Torreys in a division 4 playoff battle. The Torreys come into Friday averaging just over 300 yards a game; the majority of the yards come from the air courtesy of quarterback Ej Kreutzman who throws for around 230 yards a night. On the other hand the Chieftain defense is very tough this year lead by Brian Martinhauk who brings in around fourteen tackles a game as well as helping his defense pitch three shutouts this season. Both teams come into Friday night’s game averaging around twenty points a game so this Friday night’s matchup between the Chieftains and the Torreys will be a good one. Will the Torreys offense continue to run their offense efficiently and continue their great play or will the Chieftains defense come up strong and pull of the road upset in the first round of the division four playoffs.

