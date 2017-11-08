Reports of shots fired prompts precautionary lockdown of City Heights elementary school

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego State University Senate passed a resolution Tuesday to retire the use of the Aztec Warrior mascot.More>>
A former Uber driver who raped a female passenger and sexually assaulted as many as 14 others, including teenagers who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years and four months in prison.More>>
A suspect was behind bars today in connection with a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in an unincorporated community a few miles to the south.More>>
A woman ejected from a Lamborghini in a high-speed crash Sunday has died from her injuries, the San Diego Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.More>>
Two people were detained Wednesday morning as police investigated reports of shots fired near Colina del Sol Park in the City Heights neighborhood, prompting a precautionary lockdown of a nearby school.More>>
Two female inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house were back in state prison Tuesday after being recaptured in Los Angeles during their fourth day on the lam.More>>
A 23-year-old man who beat a senior citizen on a city bus and fatally stabbed his own father a day later in the victim's City Heights apartment was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.More>>
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq was dedicated Tuesday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday unveiled a system of 15 high-definition cameras that provide live-streaming views of some of the region's most fire-prone areas.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver that struck a pedestrian in the East Village area of San Diego.More>>
