Reports of shots fired prompts precautionary lockdown of City Heights elementary school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were detained Wednesday morning as police investigated reports of shots fired near Colina del Sol Park in the City Heights neighborhood, prompting a precautionary lockdown of a nearby school.

Witnesses reported "several shots being fired'' at 9:34 a.m. near the park on Orange Avenue between 52nd and 54th streets and just north of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. No victims had been located as of 10:30 a.m.

Fay Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution.