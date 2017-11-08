El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week Preview: West Hills Wolf Pack vs. Granite Hills Eagles

It's win-or-go-home time in the El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week, as the #11 West Hills Wolf Pack (6-4) face the #6 Granite Hills Eagles (8-2) in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

Granite Hills closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including a perfect 4-0 run through the Grossmont Hills league. During that stretch, the Eagles have scored 36.5 points per game while giving up an average of just 13.

The Granite offense flows through senior quarterback Jacob Siegfried, who splits his time evenly between the air (142 pass attempts) and the ground (134 carries). He's accounted for 24 touchdowns, 9 passing and 15 rushing. Sophomore Keyvon Martin has emerged as another backfield threat, posting 497 rushing yards over the final five games while scoring 6 times. David Tyler Gonzalez also totes the rock, with 606 yards and 6 touchdown runs of his own.

When any of the Eagles run the ball, there's a good chance they're following the blocks of tackle Garrett Curran (6'6", 285 lbs) and tight end Will Burton (6'5", 240 lbs). The duo also anchors the defensive line, where they're joined by Gonzalez. They'll train their sights on the Wolf Pack's dual-threat quarterback, Jordin Young. The junior has 16 total touchdowns (12 passing, 4 rushing), while giving up only 2 interceptions.

Senior Austin Dill and sophomore Jake Maheu both share the load in the backfield. Seniors Ryan Jewell and Cade Weaver are primary threats on the outside. Jewell also leads the team with 5 interceptions, while Weaver doubles as the team's placekicker.

Tune in for live pregame coverage on KUSI News between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. During the game, follow all the action on Twitter and Instagram, at @kusippr and @redjacketarmy. And of course, you can see all the highlights on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 p.m., only on KUSI.