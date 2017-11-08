Woman ejected from Lamborghini in downtown crash dies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman ejected from a Lamborghini in a high-speed crash Sunday has died from her injuries, the San Diego Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.

Stephanie Rivera, 26, was ejected from the Lamborghini after it crashed into a palm tree and an anchor on North Harbor Drive early Sunday morning and burst into flames.

The driver, 33-year-old Michael Llamas, was driving at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Fire Department personnel arrived and transported Rivera to UCSD Medical Center where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries. Despite hospital staff's efforts, she was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

Llamas was an entrepreneur facing prison time. He was the first CEO of Poway-based Medical Marijuana Inc., he was scheduled to be indicted next month after pleading guilty for involvement in a mortgage fraud scheme.

Rivera was a fashion model based out of Tijuana, Mexico, according to Miss Earth Baja California.