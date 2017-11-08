SDSU Senate passes resolution to retire Aztec Warrior mascot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego State University Senate passed a resolution Tuesday to retire the use of the Aztec Warrior mascot.

In a 52-15 vote, with two abstaining, the University Senate passed a resolution in an attempt to retire the Aztec Warrior mascot and form a task force to investigate the appropriateness of the continued usage of the Aztec moniker, according to The Daily Aztec newspaper.

The SDSU student council rejected a resolution to retire the Aztec Warrior mascot back in April.

The resolution also recommended that the university retire the use of spears or "weapons that connote barbaric representations of the Aztec culture," according to The Daily Aztec.

The next step will be for SDSU interim president Sally Roush to review the case and decide whether to reject, accept or adopt certain parts of the resolution.