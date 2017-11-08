Former Uber driver sentenced 80 years in prison for raping female passengers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A suspect was behind bars today in connection with a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in an unincorporated community a few miles to the south.More>>
On the heels of the President's declaration of a public health emergency over the nation's opioid crisis comes a two-day summit on the issue here in California.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE with the story.More>>
It's considered one of the best Veteran's Day events for schools across the country.
"Take a Vet to School Day" at Coronado Middle School is like no other.
KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez was LIVE with the story.More>>
Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of President Trump's historic presidential victory.More>>
A former Uber driver who raped a female passenger in North Park and sexually assaulted as many as 14 others, including teenagers who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years and four months in prison.More>>
The StoneRidge Country Club was closed Wednesday after a proposed development was rejected by Poway voters.More>>
Two female inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house were back in state prison Tuesday after being recaptured in Los Angeles during their fourth day on the lam.More>>
A 23-year-old man who beat a senior citizen on a city bus and fatally stabbed his own father a day later in the victim's City Heights apartment was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.More>>
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq was dedicated Tuesday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday unveiled a system of 15 high-definition cameras that provide live-streaming views of some of the region's most fire-prone areas.More>>
