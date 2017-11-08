StoneRidge County Club closes after Poway development project re - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

StoneRidge County Club closes after Poway development project rejected by voters

POWAY (KUSI) — The StoneRidge Country Club was closed Wednesday after a proposed development was rejected by Poway voters.

Measure A was defeated 62 percent to 38 percent, according to unofficial figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The proposal on Tuesday's ballot would have amended the city's general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the country club from an "open space-recreation'' designation to "residential condominium.''

That could have cleared the way later for the development of up to 180 luxury condominiums for residents over 55 years old. The specifics of the project would have been decided by the City Council.

Supporters contended the measure would have protected open space and an 18-hole golf course while providing a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse open to the public.

Campaigning mostly via social media, opponents said golf course owner Michael Schlesinger shouldn't be trusted, based on his track record in other cities, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Schlesinger previously said he would close the facility if Measure A failed because it has lost money for years.

