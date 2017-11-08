Assessment of President Trump's first year in office

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of President Trump's historic presidential victory.

Although he hasn't accomplished any of the major items on his legislative agenda, his imprint is on several other issues from immigration to the economy.

KUSI's Steve Bosh spoke with Political Consultant John Hoy, who shared his perspective on President Trump's first year in office.

John Hoy has worked on national campaigns dating back to the 1980s.

So, how does Hoy grade President Trump's first year?

"Fairly high on accomplishments within the Executive Branch itself. His ability to pursue his agenda in terms of judicial appointments, making some changes through executive actions in terms of regulatory reform. I think he's had some difficulty dealing with Congress in getting some substantive legislation passed," Hoy said.

There have been inroads on immigration, healthcare, environmental and energy policy, rolling back labor regulations and the economy.

"Economy is very strong, manufacturing jobs are up, unemployment is 4.1 percent, which is the lowest point in many years," Hoy said.

But none of this will mean much if the Republicans fail to coalesce as a party.

"Some of his fate with the ability of the Republican leadership in the House and Senate to actually get something done, the most important thing being the tax plan," Hoy said.

What about foreign policy?

"On the foreign policy side, [there is] real success on our policy pursuing ISIS and helping to destroy the Islamic state. The jury's still out on how he's handling North Korea," Hoy said. "It's clear that the Japanese are very happy, the Saudis clearly trust the president and they're a major ally in our efforts against Iran, so it's kind of a mixed bag."

This president had trouble governing at the outset, putting a team together, many of them now gone, but it's not unusual for a new president to stumble.

On the other hand, his approval rating, at 39 percent, is the lowest first-year approval rating in decades and much of it stems from his demeanor and his style.

"This is a case where the messenger is overwhelming the message," Hoy said.

While Trump has been rather accessible to the media, his communicating through Twitter drives the media crazy.

"There is a way that he goes about his business as president that grates on the news media, particularly the more liberal national media," Hoy added.

Hoy said the Republican Party currently reflects Trump's persona and his policies, but he's not sure it lasts beyond Trump. In contrast, Ronald Reagan, who set the tone for the party for 30-plus years.