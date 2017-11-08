Vice President Pence and wife visit victims and families of Texas massacre

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Sunday morning, a lone gunman walked into a First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and killed 26 people before being taken down by law enforcement.More>>
Authorities have reviewed video from inside the small-town Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people, including footage that shows the assailant shooting victims in the head during Sunday servicesMore>>
KUSI was joined by KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more on President Trump's first year in office.More>>
A suspect was behind bars today in connection with a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in an unincorporated community a few miles to the south.More>>
On the heels of the President's declaration of a public health emergency over the nation's opioid crisis comes a two-day summit on the issue here in California.
On the heels of the President's declaration of a public health emergency over the nation's opioid crisis comes a two-day summit on the issue here in California.
The StoneRidge Country Club was closed Wednesday after a proposed development was rejected by Poway voters.More>>
Two female inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house were back in state prison Tuesday after being recaptured in Los Angeles during their fourth day on the lam.More>>
A 23-year-old man who beat a senior citizen on a city bus and fatally stabbed his own father a day later in the victim's City Heights apartment was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.More>>
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq was dedicated Tuesday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday unveiled a system of 15 high-definition cameras that provide live-streaming views of some of the region's most fire-prone areas.More>>
