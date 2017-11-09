Cathedral Catholic 63, Mt. Carmel 0

Zavien Watson runs the Dons to the next round rushing for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. To begin the season, the sophomore running back was third on the depth chart behind junior’s Sean Poma and Ryan Kilpatrick. “I just kept on pushing the whole year and continue to get better every practice, every week,” said Watson after the game. Watson stepped into the starting role three weeks ago and scored his first touchdown of what will be many in his varsity career. The two-sport athlete would score from 5 yards, 17 yards, and 41 yards on the Don’s first three drives to open the game. “The O-line was blocking for me, and I was reading their blocks. That’s all I was doing.” In total, Cathedral Catholic had eight rushing touchdowns with Elisha Lloyd scoring from 20 yards and Matthew Bryant contributed with two of his own scores on the ground.

Defensively, the Don’s controlled the line of scrimmage to lead to their first shutout of the season. The secondary was also stifling, and in the second quarter made their impact felt as defensive back Matt Surprenant stepped in front of a pass and took it 70 yards the other way to go ahead 35-0.

Cathedral advances to the next round to play No.3 Carlsbad next week.

PREVIEW

The No.6 seed Cathedral Catholic Dons (4-6, 1-3) will host No.11 Mt. Carmel (3-7, 2-4) in the first round of the Division I playoffs on Thursday.

Without knowing the history of both programs and the leagues they play in, it would be easy to assume that both programs lack quality with sub .500 records during the regular season. The Dons out of the Western League and the Sundevils playing in Palomar League provide a punch. Meaning both programs are stacking their pre-league schedule to get ready for league due to the quality of play week in and week out during league play.

This is somewhat uncharted territory for Don’s Head Coach Sean Doyle who has only had two losing records in the past 14 seasons, and Sundevil’s John Anderson who has two losing seasons in his seven years as head coach. Anderson doesn't quite have the resume of Doyle, but neither do most high school football coaches.

Mt. Carmel brings a balanced attack on offense, but defensively it’s all about putting pressure on the quarterback as they have sacked the quarterback 30 times during the regular season. Kevin Rowe leads the team with 11 sacks through six games and sophomore Ty Virgin is second on the team with five sacks. Spencer Jackson is the most complete offensive player as he paces the offense with 615 rushing yards and 299 receiving yards.

The winner will play No.3 Carlsbad in the second round. You can find out who will advance and collide with Carlsbad only on KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report.