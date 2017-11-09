Preview: Mt. Carmel Sundevils vs. Cathedral Catholic Dons

The No.6 seed Cathedral Catholic Dons (4-6, 1-3) will host No.11 Mt. Carmel (3-7, 2-4) in the first round of the Division I playoffs on Thursday.

Without knowing the history of both programs and the leagues they play in, it would be easy to assume that both programs lack quality with sub .500 records during the regular season. The Dons out of the Western League and the Sundevils playing in Palomar League provide a punch. Meaning both programs are stacking their pre-league schedule to get ready for league due to the quality of play week in and week out during league play.

This is somewhat uncharted territory for Don’s Head Coach Sean Doyle who has only had two losing records in the past 14 seasons, and Sundevil’s John Anderson who has two losing seasons in his seven years as head coach. Anderson doesn't quite have the resume of Doyle, but neither do most high school football coaches.

Mt. Carmel brings a balanced attack on offense, but defensively it’s all about putting pressure on the quarterback as they have sacked the quarterback 30 times during the regular season. Kevin Rowe leads the team with 11 sacks through six games and sophomore Ty Virgin is second on the team with five sacks. Spencer Jackson is the most complete offensive player as he paces the offense with 615 rushing yards and 299 receiving yards.

The winner will play No.3 Carlsbad in the second round. You can find out who will advance and collide with Carlsbad only on KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report.