National Signing Day 2017

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Breitbard Hall of Fame held a fall signing day event for high school athletes moving on to college at Petco Park Wednesday. KUSI's Allie Wagner was live with all the highlights from the event.

Athletes from all sports (except football, soccer and boys water polo) signed letters of intent to colleges they are going to attend to continue both their academic and athletic careers.

The event was formerly held in the San Diego Hall of Champions in Balboa Park.

The event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work these student-athletes put into their craft, their parents support and the San Diego high school sports community as a whole.